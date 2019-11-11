PM Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Cabinet Minister Douglas Vaz

Story Highlights Vaz passed this morning (November 10) peacefully in his sleep. He was 83 years old.

Mr. Vaz was Member of Parliament for North Central St. Andrew from 1980 to 1989 and later due to changes in the constituency boundaries moved to representing St Andrew North Eastern for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). He continued to represent the JLP in that constituency until 1993.

“Douglas served with distinction. He worked for the betterment of Jamaica and transcended political borders with an unwavering commitment and contribution to nation-building. My thoughts are with the Vaz family at this time,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has offered condolences to the immediate and extended family of Douglas Vaz, the former Minister of Industry and Commerce who served in the Cabinet during the 1980s.

“Douglas has made an invaluable and far-reaching contribution to the development of our nation. He served as Minister of Industry and Commerce and was a former President of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association,” said Prime Minister Holness.

According to the Prime Minister, Mr. Vaz is remembered as a hard worker, a team player and a mentor to many young business and political enthusiasts.

Douglas Vaz is the father of Cabinet Minister and West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz.