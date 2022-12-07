PM Arrives in Washington DC for Five-Day Visit

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday (December 6) for a five-day visit.

He was met at the Ronald Reagan International Airport by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

While in Washington, the Prime Minister will meet with State Department officials to discuss enhanced security cooperation, in light of the large number of US-based Jamaican dons, who have been influencing the rising crime levels in the island, including murders.

The Prime Minister will also address and participate in a Congressional Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum at the US Senate Building alongside congressional leaders and parliamentarians from around the world.

The forum, which is geared at developing security solutions through collaboration with the US and its allies, will be attended by representatives from more than 70 countries. Among the topics to be addressed at the meeting are cybersecurity, human trafficking and money laundering.

Prime Minister Holness will also have meetings at the Department of Justice with the Attorney General’s Office to discuss the need to intensify action on the prosecution of targeted drug lords and leaders of lottery scams.

In further support of his security agenda, the Prime Minister will be joined by the Commissioner of Police, Major General Anthony Anderson, for a working meeting with various security agencies to include the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Prime Minister Holness has noted his intent to collaborate with the US security and intelligence agencies to benefit from their capabilities to monitor and curtail crimes in Jamaica that originate from gangs within the US, who are negatively impacting the island’s peace and security.

On Thursday (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. EDT, Prime Minister Holness will be special guest for the monthly series ‘Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks’.

The Ambassador said that the upcoming Christmas edition of the forum will give the Prime Minister an opportunity to interact directly with the diaspora and deliver his Christmas message.

Also scheduled to appear on the programme, Ambassador Marks said, will be outstanding Jamaican American doctor, Dr. Robynne Chutkan, author of the new book ‘The Anti-Viral Gut: Tackling Pathogens from the Inside Out’.

In addition, Jamaican-American Photographer, David Muir, will present his publication ‘Pieces of Jamaica – The Jam Rock Edition’ in commemoration of ‘Jamaica 60’.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, will be in charge of the Government during the Prime Minister’s absence.