PM Appeals For More Jamaicans To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

With the increased supply of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the island, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is again appealing for more Jamaicans to get inoculated.

“We are not quite at 10 per cent of the population fully vaccinated but we are heading there. We have enough vaccines now and enough vaccines scheduled to come; please go out and take the vaccines,” he said.

He was speaking during the commissioning and christening of the Jamaica III Utility Vessel at the Port Authority of Jamaica, Newport East, on August 11.

The Prime Minister is encouraging the management and staff of public sector entities as well as the wider population, to take the vaccine, in a bid to protect themselves, their loved ones, and others, and also preserve livelihoods.

He said he sought to set an example, early in the vaccination programme, by coming forward to take the jab.

“We started out first by ensuring that our [age] 60 and over and our frontline workers got the vaccine and then when my time came, I was first in line. I took the vaccine and I was hoping that having taken the vaccine, I would then see a lot of other persons following [suit],” he said.

Mr. Holness noted that while some persons have received the jab, more individuals need to do the same.

Up to Sunday (August 8), approximately 374,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered.

Of the figure, 240,696 represented first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 131,632, second doses.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was also administered to 885 individuals, who participate in various sporting activities.

The country remains on track to receive 1.4 million doses of vaccines up to the end of September.

The Government is looking to vaccinate 700,000 persons by the end of next month and 65 per cent of the population by 2022.