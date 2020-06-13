PM Announces Stay at Home for Returning Residents Measure

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced a stay at home for returning residents measure, for Jamaican nationals and non- nationals, who reside on the island and have been assessed as low risk on arrival.

High risk returning nationals and non-nationals who have tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID- 19) will also be placed on a stay at home for returning residents order for 14 days.

“Now the stay at home for returning residents measure that we are introducing under the new order is more restrictive than the stay-at-home measure for persons 65, and over, which would have previously obtained,” he disclosed during a virtual press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Friday (June 12).

“Under the new stay at home order for returning persons, such persons are required to stay at home. However, they are allowed to leave their home only once per day to obtain food, medical supplies, conduct financial transactions, and physical exercise,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that these individuals will be required to work from home.

“It should be noted that under the new stay-at-home measures for persons, they must stay at home, follow the guidelines about once leaving, but they must also work from home,” he said.

According to Mr. Holness, returning Jamaican nationals and non- nationals who live on the island will be subjected to testing, if assessed as high risk as a result of their travel history, exhibiting symptoms, and exposure to persons who have tested positive or belonging to a high-risk group.

High-risk groups include cruise ship workers, involuntarily returned migrants and healthcare workers.

Persons assessed as high risk will have their samples taken and await their test results under quarantine at home or in a Government facility as determined by the health authorities,” he said.

The results are expected to be available within a maximum of 72 hours.

“If the test result is negative they will be under either a stay at home for returning residents measure or be placed in quarantine at home for 14 days depending on the assessed risk,” the Prime Minister added.

If the test is positive, however, persons will be isolated, either at home or in a government facility as determined by the health authorities.