PM Announces Extension Of COVID-19 Measures To May 4

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced the extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act until May 4.

Among these is the stay-at-home order for persons 60 and over and the work-from-home directive for public-sector workers.

“Permanent Secretaries and heads of agencies are directed to ensure that only persons who work in critical service delivery and perform job functions that require them to be at the physical location should be at the office. For the private sector, employers should allow all persons who can work from home to do so,” Mr. Holness said.

He was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on April 13.

The Prime Minister also informed that the gathering limit remains at 10 and the ban on social events, handover and ground-breaking ceremonies, remains in effect until May 4.

Regarding public transportation, Mr. Holness said operators will still be allowed to be on the road one hour before and one hour after curfew, but there should be no passengers in the vehicles during those periods.

“All persons in public passenger vehicles are reminded to wear masks at all times and sanitise before entry and exit of the vehicle and they should ensure that the windows remain open and the air conditioning is turned off,” Mr. Holness noted.

Regarding schools, the Prime Minister said that there should be no face-to-face instruction at primary and secondary schools, including for students who are sitting exit examinations.

He noted, however, that students are permitted to sit exams at the physical locations of the schools.

On the matter of funeral services, the Prime Minister said that these are not permitted during the period ending May 4.

However, burials are allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The ceremony is to be no longer than 30 minutes, with 10 mourners and five other persons, including the clergy, the grave diggers and undertakers.

Regarding worship services, the maximum number of persons allowed in church has been increased from 12 to 30, effective April 14.

The Prime Minister said that services should be held outside of the curfew hours, noting that no special grant will be given by the police to individuals travelling within the curfew to conduct a service.

The weekend curfews, which will continue for the next three weeks, will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays, ending at 5:00 a.m. the next day, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays and end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

Meanwhile, the gathering limit at weddings should remain at 15 and beaches and rivers not under organised management and control will remain closed for the period.