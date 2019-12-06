Playfield At Duhaney Park Primary Renovated

Story Highlights Students and staff of the Duhaney Park Primary School in St. Andrew were in an ecstatic mood on Thursday (December 5), following the official handover of the newly renovated playing field.

The area was once a dust bowl, causing a major nuisance for students and staff, many of whom complained of respiratory problems.

Guardian Group Foundation, National Commercial Bank (NCB) and General Paving Company Limited came together to fund the $2.1-million renovation project, creating a green space where students can participate in various sports without the dust nuisance.

The work included installation of an underground automatic irrigation water system, excavation, installation of top soil and planting of grass. The project started in November 2018 and was completed in August after six months of maintenance work.

School Principal, Coleen Reid Grant, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors on behalf of the school community.

“What your feet are touching, it means more to us than precious gold. I never knew I could love grass this much. The children appreciate it and the parents talk about it,” she said, noting that the entire community will benefit from the project.

Vice President – Legal, Compliance, Risk and Communications at Guardian Group, Claudette Ashman, said that when the company learnt about the challenges being faced by the school community as a result of the dust, it quickly agreed to assist.

“At Guardian, we believe the wholesome development of individuals is important and we wholeheartedly embrace the importance of balancing academic work and play. So we see this initiative as our ongoing investment in the future of our students and, ultimately, our nation.

“We see this as another way of ensuring that your students and teachers have a safe environment to work and play,” she said.

Marketing Projects Officer at NCB, Gillian Parague, said the company prides itself in making a difference in the lives of the youth, and embraces charitable causes that are integral to the progress of Jamaica and the development of its citizens.

“It is of great importance that we take care of our schools, as this is where the foundation of our society comes from,” she said.