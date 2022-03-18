Plant Trees On International Day Of Forests

Jamaicans are being encouraged to engage in tree-planting activities on International Day of Forests, March 21.

The Day is being observed under the theme ‘Forests and sustainable production and consumption’.

Speaking with JIS News about the importance of local forestry, Principal Director of Forest Science and Technology Services at the Forestry Department, Donna Lowe, underscored the need for real appreciation of the forest.

She cited the connection between forest covers and the presence of the oxygen and water needed for survival along with its provision of medicine, shelter and products that are used in everyday life.

“Every aspect of our lives can be connected to the forest. The forest is an ecosystem that keeps giving, and in Jamaica we are so accustomed to seeing trees and forests. We never envision a day, not by a stretch of our imagination, that we will not have greenery, trees and forests around us,” Ms. Lowe shared.

“Oftentimes, we exploit the forest for timber, poles, fuel wood and other products, but if we don’t do this in a sustainable way, we are leading to the complete removal or the degradation of our forests and in doing so we undermine the pillars of our own lives,” she added.

The Principal Director highlighted how forests and green spaces, like backyards with trees, provide an avenue for several Jamaicans to relieve anxiety brought on by the (COVID-19) pandemic and serve as a source of immune-boosting teas and herbal medicines against the virus.

Ms. Lowe argued that to continue reaping these benefits, each Jamaican must recognise the forest’s value and translate that recognition to meaningful action.

Planting a tree for International Day of Forests is not limited to any specific category of tree. Persons may plant fruit, timber or ornamental trees, though only the latter two are available for free from the Forestry Department, under the National Tree Planting Initiative (NTPI).

Additionally, the public can tag the trees they plant using the Forestry Department’s new tree tracking app, 876 Trees, which is available for both android and iOS devices. The app allows users to upload images of the trees they plant, receive information for the maintenance of these trees and track the progress of the NTPI towards the goal of three million trees in three years.

On International Day of Forests, the Forestry Department can be found engaged in several tree-planting exercises across the island with schools, such as the Hillside and Font Hill Primary schools in St. Thomas and Duncan’s All-Age in Trelawny.

The Department will also be joining the Jamaica Deaf Village in Manchester and RISE Life Management Services in Kingston in the planting of trees.