Plans Far Advanced For Virtual Jamaica Diaspora Symposium

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is reporting that plans are far advanced for the virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium.

Jamaicans at home and abroad are expected to attend the two-day symposium which will take place on June 16 and 17 under the theme, ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger Together for a Sustainable Future.’

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held on Friday (June 11) at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell said that the majority of work has been completed.

“We are ready for the 16th. Of course, there will always be minor tweaks, but the significant body of work has been done so that we will have a successful symposium,” he said.

Senator Campbell noted that the symposium was organised in an effort to continue the engagement with the Jamaican Diaspora.

“It’s our attempt, really, to further engage and to keep the momentum which we had built with the Diaspora generally,” he said.

The State Minister pointed out that the virtual 9th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference which was slated for June 16-18, 2021 was postponed due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other constraints.

Following careful review, he said the Ministry took a decision to postpone the Conference to 2022, to coincide with Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary of Independence celebrations

“With our postponing that, it will fall right in the year of our 60th anniversary which is an excellent opportunity to showcase really who we are,” he stated.

He said the symposium will feature Health and Wellness and Education panel discussions and presentations. There will also be a youth forum, the Governor General’s Awards and a Prime Ministerial virtual town hall meeting.

“We hope that we will get sufficient numbers so that we will be able to communicate effectively with the Diaspora because this really will prepare us for the significant Conference in 2022,” he said.

The Senator said that he is expecting about 2,000 persons from across the globe to register and participate in the event.