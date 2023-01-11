Planning Underway for Reggae Month

Planning for the highly anticipated Reggae Month is now underway, says Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.
“February is Reggae Month, and we are looking at a series of activities to celebrate the Month. We will update the Council by way of communication of these activities so that, by the time we get to February, we will be far advanced in planning,” he told Councillors during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) at the council’s offices in downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (January 10).
Mayor Williams said the annual celebration, which is an important line item on the KSAMC’s calendar of events, will again seek to showcase the best of Jamaica’s culture.
On January 9, 2008, the Government of Jamaica officially declared February as Reggae Month, to highlight and celebrate the significant impact of the music genre on the country’s social, cultural and economic development.
In addition, the birthdays of two of Reggae Music’s late icons are commemorated during the month.
The ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’ – Dennis Brown’s is celebrated on February 1, and renowned ‘King of Reggae’, Robert Nesta Marley’s, on February 6.