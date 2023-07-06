PISA National Report Expected By January 2024

A national report stemming from Jamaica’s participation in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is expected by January 2024.
It will provide a wealth of data about Jamaica’s educational achievements, while allowing for benchmarking on a global scale.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, who made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (July 5) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said the report will also inform evidence-based decision-making and positive educational reforms.
Jamaica embraced the opportunity to participate in PISA in 2022, with a sample of eligible students between 15 years and three months and 16 years and two months.
The students sat assessments in mathematics, science, reading and creative thinking. Additionally, Principals of selected schools responded to an online questionnaire regarding their institutions.
Minister Williams reiterated that PISA is a ground-breaking study that examines and compares students’ performance in the aforementioned areas.
The programme also assesses students’ preparedness to tackle the challenges of adult life and participate fully in society, based on their knowledge and skills towards the end of their school years.
“Jamaica is compared internationally on a number of different fronts in terms of our financial ratios, debt to GDP (gross domestic product), GDP growth, and so on. We’re compared internationally in the sporting world, in the music world and in other fields. This is another global comparison, but this time it’s in education,” the Minister said.