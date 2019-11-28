PIOJ Takes Dialogue For Development Series To St. Ann December 5

Story Highlights The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will journey to Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on December 5, for a public consultation as part of its ‘Dialogue for Development Series’.

The event will be held at the St. John’s Anglican Church Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is targeted at residents of the parish and the adjoining St. Mary.

It is the second session in the discussion series being held under the theme ‘Ageing and Development: Exploding Myths, Exploring Opportunities’.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will journey to Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on December 5, for a public consultation as part of its ‘Dialogue for Development Series’.

The event will be held at the St. John’s Anglican Church Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is targeted at residents of the parish and the adjoining St. Mary.

It is the second session in the discussion series being held under the theme ‘Ageing and Development: Exploding Myths, Exploring Opportunities’.

The PIOJ’s Senior Director for Corporate Marketing and Communication, Marcia Blake-Hall, said the series is intended to examine the correlative social, economic and environmental implications of ageing on sustainable development; facilitate discussions on how ageing can influence policy formulation in various sectors; and explore the opportunities that ageing offers to the economy and society.

Presentations will be made on the topics ‘Demographics of Ageing in Jamaica’, ‘Ageing and Development’, and ‘Ageing and Growth’, with special focus on St. Ann and St. Mary.

Mrs. Blake-Hall noted that the event will allow residents, business interests, and other stakeholders from the parishes to voice their concerns and propose recommendations on matters relating to the country’s sustainable development and ageing population.

The first Dialogue for Development Series was held on October 17 at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville and attracted persons from the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Elizabeth.

Two other consultations are scheduled for 2020 in the parishes of Kingston and St. James.