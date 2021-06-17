PIOJ Head Calls On More Diaspora Members To Help Rebuild Sectors Affected By COVID-19

Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, has called on more persons in the diaspora to unite with Jamaica in rebuilding sectors affected by the pandemic.

“Let us, Jamaica and the diaspora, especially now when COVID-19 has altered our way of living, build back stronger together for a sustainable future where every Jamaican, at home or abroad, can be proud to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business,” he said, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium on Wednesday (June 16).

“Being a brand ambassador of one of the world’s best known global brands is no easy task and we must continue to hold each other’s hand to partner, advocate and drive the economic, political and social changes that we want,” the Director General added.

Dr. Henry told members of the diaspora that the ministries, departments and agencies of the Government will work with them to guarantee and assure an enabling environment that has active inclusion and participation in national development.

“For the Government of Jamaica to help you, our Brand Ambassadors, you have to play your part. Therefore, we encourage you to communicate and provide timely feedback and insights on our national development plans and initiatives, actively participate in home associations, and support and provide accurate and timely data during our diaspora exercises,” he said.

“Register and maintain contact with our consulate offices and honorary consuls; keep informed of steps being taken to facilitate development via GOJ postings and releases; share knowledge, skills and shape attitudes; and build mutually beneficial relations by partnering with Government and other associations to address needs and facilitate sector growth,” Dr. Henry added.

The Symposium was held in recognition of Diaspora Day (June 16), under the theme ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger Together for a Sustainable Future’.