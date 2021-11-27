PICA Launches E-Learning Platform for Staff Development

Story Highlights The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) on Friday (November 26) launched its e-learning digital platform. The software solution is designed to facilitate the delivery of accredited online certification courses to staff as well as local and regional border security officials and law-enforcement agents.

In his remarks, Mr. Wynter noted that the platform’s implementation is fitting and timely in light of challenges associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Development Representative at the British High Commission in Jamaica, Oliver Blake, expressed the hope that the beneficiaries will make the most of the digital platform’s offerings.

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) on Friday (November 26) launched its e-learning digital platform. The software solution is designed to facilitate the delivery of accredited online certification courses to staff as well as local and regional border security officials and law-enforcement agents.

The system is equipped with a range of capabilities, including training and evaluation and third-party integration and will enable participants to access live and recorded programme material.

It was developed in partnership with One-on-One Educational Services, with grant funding support from the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who has portfolio responsibility for PICA, said the platform was a welcome addition to the entity’s provisions, especially for staff and other stakeholders.

He commended the agency’s leadership, headed by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wynter, for initiating the platform, noting that it will facilitate holistic participation in the programme offerings.

“It [will ensure that] everyone has the opportunity of getting involved in the programmes that are required to ensure your personal development… and, certainly, your career development,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr. Wynter noted that the platform’s implementation is fitting and timely in light of challenges associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Systems such as this will allow us to live and work with COVID, [thereby enabling] the agency to continue with one of its most important functions, which is the training of our staff and ensuring that they still have the skills to execute their duties,” he added.

Mr. Wynter said he anticipated the enriching outcomes that would redound to the participants, adding that it is through training and development “that we will be able to accomplish a great level of efficiency and performance that allows us to ride the turbulent economic tide brought on by the pandemic.

“It is our intention, therefore, not to just work harder but, more importantly, to work smarter in overcoming these challenges. It is my firm belief that the most important asset for attaining any meaningful growth in any country or organisation is the human resource. Through knowledgeable, efficient and well-trained staff, it is PICA’s ambition to move the agency from a best-in-class organisation to a world-class organisation,” he added.

Development Representative at the British High Commission in Jamaica, Oliver Blake, expressed the hope that the beneficiaries will make the most of the digital platform’s offerings.