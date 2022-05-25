Physical Inspection Of Commodities At Borders To Be Improved

To facilitate ease of trade, inspection matrices and protocols have been finalised to improve efficiency in the physical inspection of commodities at the borders by Border Regulatory Agencies (BRAs), says State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn.
He points out that the Veterinary Services Division (VSD), Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division (FSPID), Plant Quarantine Produce Inspection (PQPI) Division and the Department of Public Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to permit these BRAs to share inspection responsibilities.
Making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives recently, Dr. Dunn said the finalisation exercise, which was completed with the support of the World Bank Group, will significantly improve operational efficiency.
“This will result in a reduction in time and cost for border and documentary compliance for trade and, ultimately, will facilitate greater efficiency at the borders for both our regulators and our traders,” he explained.
Turning to the review of the existing Trade Act of 1955 and its repeal and replacement, the State Minister said it is envisaged that the New Trade Act will contain provisions that support a trading environment that is aligned with Trade Facilitation measures, which will facilitate ease, predictability and transparency when trading.
“Unlike the current Trade Act, which focuses solely on trade in goods, the new Trade Act will include a regulatory environment for trading in services and contain provisions that support initiatives related to trade, agriculture and agriculture-based exports,” he added.
The Trade Act provides for, among other things, the regulation of trade in goods, including the conditions of distribution, purchase and sale and the importation and exportation, except under licence, of goods of any class or description.
The legislation was first enacted in 1955, with amendments made in 2009.