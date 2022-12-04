Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: World Soil Day Church Service

Environment
December 4, 2022
Senior Director (Actg.), Agriculture and Land Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pamela McKenzie, brings greetings at a church service to mark World Soil Day, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle, Wildman Street, Kingston on Sunday ( Dec. 4).
