live stream Economic Growth Council Press 9th Report to the Nation
JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: World Road Traffic Victims Remembrance Day Church Service

Foreign Affairs
November 20, 2019
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), greets Girls Brigade member, Tanesha Whyte, during Sunday’s (November 17) church service at St. Andrew Scots Kirk United Church in downtown Kingston, in observance of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Senator Johnson Smith read a message from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who chairs the National Road Safety Council (NRSC). Observing (from left) are NRSC Executive Director, Paula Fletcher; and Pastor of St. Andrew Scots Kirk Church, Rev. Dr. Tamara Smith-Coleman.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, delivers Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ message during Sunday’s (November 17) church service at St. Andrew Scots Kirk United Church in downtown Kingston, to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Prime Minister Holness chairs the National Road Safety Council.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), greets Girls Brigade member, Tanesha Whyte, during Sunday’s (November 17) church service at St. Andrew Scots Kirk United Church in downtown Kingston, in observance of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Senator Johnson Smith read a message from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who chairs the National Road Safety Council (NRSC). Observing (from left) are NRSC Executive Director, Paula Fletcher; and Pastor of St. Andrew Scots Kirk Church, Rev. Dr. Tamara Smith-Coleman.