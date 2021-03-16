PHOTOS: Vaccines For Current And Former Cabinet Ministers And Parliamentarians

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), speaks with World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Representative, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi (left) at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday (March 15), where they witnessed the arrival of the first shipment of 14,400 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines under the COVAX facility. Sharing in the discussion are Advisor, PAHO Health Emergencies, Dr. Marion Bullock-DuCasse (second right); and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, Mariko Kagoshima.

