PHOTOS: Vaccines For Current And Former Cabinet Ministers And Parliamentarians Coronavirus March 16, 2021 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, is given his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by Public Health Nurse at the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department, Stacy Rennalls, on Tuesday (March 16). Mr. Shaw was among current and former Cabinet Ministers and Parliamentarians, aged 60 and over, who were prioritised for inoculation under phase one of the Government's vaccination programme. Tuesday's exercise was administered at the Office of the Prime Minister. PHOTOS: Vaccines For Current And Former Cabinet Ministers And Parliamentarians JIS News | Presented by: Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, Mike Henry, receives his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday (March 16). Mr. Henry was one of several current and former Cabinet Ministers and Parliamentarians, aged 60 and over, who were prioritised for inoculation under phase one of the Government's vaccination programme. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, is given his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by Public Health Nurse at the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department, Stacy Rennalls, on Tuesday (March 16). Mr. Warmington was one of several current and former Cabinet Ministers and Parliamentarians, aged 60 and over, who were prioritised for inoculation under phase one of the Government's vaccination programme. Tuesday's exercise was administered at the Office of the Prime Minister. Former parliamentarian, Derrick Smith, receives his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the Office of the Prime Minister, where the exercise was administered on Tuesday (March 16). Mr. Smith was among current and former Cabinet Ministers and parliamentarians, aged 60 and over, who were prioritised for inoculation under phase one of the Government's vaccination programme.