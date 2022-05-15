Advertisement
Indian President State Visit
JIS News
PHOTOS: USF Launches Community Wi-Fi in Tawes Meadows

Community
May 15, 2022
Children in the community of Ellerslie Gardens in St. Catherine use the Wi-Fi facility provided by the Universal Service Fund. Community Wi-Fi hotspots are central locations within communities where citizens can access free internet. The establishment of these hotspots is in alignment with the USF’s thrust to bridge the information gap by providing internet access for all Jamaicans.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), shares in conversation with resident of Tawes Meadows in St. Catherine, Kidroy Hibbert (right), at the launch of a Community Wi-Fi in the area by the Universal Service Fund (USF) on May 13. Looking on (from left) are Chief Executive Officer, USF, Daniel Dawes and Councillor Caretaker, Spanish Town Division, Christopher Shackleford. Community Wi-Fi hotspots are central locations within communities where citizens can access free internet. The establishment of these hotspots is in alignment with the USF’s thrust to bridge the information gap by providing internet access for all Jamaicans.
