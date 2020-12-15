Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
    JIS News
    PHOTOS: US Embassy Makes Donation To Health Ministry

    Health & Wellness
    December 15, 2020
    State Minister, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (right), converses with Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy in Kingtson, John McIntyre (left), and Military Liason, United States Embassy, James Rachel. Occasion was a function for the handover of medical equipment and supplies at the Glen Vincent Health Centre, Kingston, on Thursday (December 10). The donation, which is valued at more than US$300,000, represents the United States of America’s ongoing support for Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

     

