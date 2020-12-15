PHOTOS: US Embassy Makes Donation To Health Ministry

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Live Stream
Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
Photo of the day
Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster (left), cuts the ribbon to officially commission a new skid unit at the Santa Cruz Fire Station in St. Elizabeth. He is joined by Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford (right), who handed over the unit on Wednesday (December 9), at the station.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Water
December 15, 2020
Christmas
December 15, 2020
Works / Construction
Local Government
December 15, 2020
JIS radio
December 14, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
December 14, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
December 14, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts