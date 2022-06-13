Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: US Ambassador Calls On Minister Vaz

Courtesy Call
June 11, 2022
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), shakes hands with United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Friday, June 10.
