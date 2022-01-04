  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Unveiling of ‘Stand Up For Our Country’ Mural

    January 4, 2022
    Artist, Bonito Thompson, addresses a function for the unveiling of the ‘Stand Up For Our Country’ mural in Hannah Town, Kingston, recently. The artwork is part of a Crime Stop project, aimed at urging Jamaicans to stand together against crime.

     

    Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, addresses a function for the unveiling of the ‘Stand Up For Our Country’ mural in Hannah Town, Kingston, recently. The artwork is part of a Crime Stop project, aimed at urging Jamaicans to stand together against crime.
