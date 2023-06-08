JIS News
PHOTOS: UNICEF Rep Calls on Minister Williams

Courtesy Call
June 8, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), shakes hands with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative to Jamaica, Olga Isaza (left), while introducing her to the Ministry’s new State Minister, Hon. Marsha Smith. Occasion was a courtesy call by the UNICEF Representative at the Ministry of Education and Youth in Kingston on Wednesday (June 7).
