PHOTOS: UN Partnership Forum 2023 October 11, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, delivers remarks at the United Nations Partnership Forum 2023, which was held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters on Tuesday (October 10) under the theme ‘Partnership for Peace, Planet and Prosperity - for Youth, with Youth, by Youth’.The Full StoryUnited Nations Resident Coordinator in Jamaica, Dennis Zulu, addresses the United Nations Partnership Forum 2023 at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters on Tuesday (October 10).Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, delivers remarks at the United Nations Partnership Forum 2023, which was held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters on Tuesday (October 10) under the theme ‘Partnership for Peace, Planet and Prosperity – for Youth, with Youth, by Youth’.