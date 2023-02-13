Advertisement
PHOTOS: Tribute To Mallica “Kapo” Reynolds

Culture
February 13, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange lays flowers on the tomb of former Jamaican religious revivalist, painter, sculptor and cultural force, Mallica “Kapo” Reynolds, in commemoration of the 112th anniversary of his birth, on Friday (February 10) at the National Heroes Park in Kingston.
