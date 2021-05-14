JIS News
home » JIS News » Tourism

PHOTOS: Tourism Officials Tour Alpha Campus Redevelopment Project

Tourism
May 14, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Tourism
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith (2nd Right) and Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson (left) try their hands at the keyboards, as they examined the musical instruments at the Alpha Music Museum, which forms part of the Alpha campus redevelopment project, at the organization’s South Camp Road campus. Sharing in the moment are Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (right) and Charles Arumaiselvam, Development Officer at Alpha. The tourism officials toured the facility yesterday (May 13) to examine the progress being made on the project, which is near completion. The TEF has contributed $100 million to the redevelopment project.
Skip to content