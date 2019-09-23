Live Stream Opening Sitting of the Court of Appeal @ 9:30am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Environment

PHOTOS: Tourism Enhancement Fund Int’l Coastal Clean Up Day Activities

Environment
September 23, 2019
Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (centre), observes as (from left), Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), Suzanne Stanley; Chairman of Recycling Partners, Dr. Damien King; and Ministry of Tourism officers, Maxine Gayle and Thelesha Warren, document details of debris collected during a clean-up exercise, organized by the TEF, at the Palisadoes go-kart track in Kingston on Saturday (September 21). The activity was part of the islandwide coastal clean-up initiative, spearheaded by JET, for which the TEF was a major sponsor. The engagement was in keeping with activities marking International Coastal Clean Up Day.

 

Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (centre), is assisted by TEF officers (from left) Royleta Fraser and Marva Francis, to bag debris collected during a clean-up exercise, organized by the agency, at the Palisadoes go-kart track in Kingston on Saturday (September 21). The activity, which also involved volunteers from the Ministry of Tourism and several other affiliated agencies, was part of the islandwide coastal clean-up initiative, spearheaded by the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), for which the TEF was a major sponsor. The engagement was in keeping with activities marking International Coastal Clean Up Day.