PHOTOS: ‘Step Out and Strive’ Graduation Ceremony

October 1, 2022
Minister of State, Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (left), speaks with Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services, Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Dr. Marc Thomas. Occasion was the ‘Step Out and Strive’ graduation ceremony for inmates of the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre who completed a personal development rehabilitation programme, held on Thursday (September 29), at the institution’s Spanish Town location.
