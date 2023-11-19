  • Keyword

PHOTOS: State Minister Tours Recording Studio at Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre

November 19, 2023
National Security
Photo: Michael Sloley
State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (second left), and Global Chair, Digicel Foundation, Maria Mulcahy (left), look on as Acting Staff Officer for the We Transform Programme, Department of Correctional Services, Meshach Brown, highlights details of a programme being utilised by a youngster in the recording studio at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre. The Minister toured the facility on November 2.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (fourth left), looks on as Acting Staff Officer for the We Transform Programme, Department of Correctional Services, Meshach Brown (third left), engages with a youngster during a tour of the recording studio at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre on November 2. Looking on are Chief of Staff, Digicel Group, Frank O’Carroll (left), and Global Chair, Digicel Foundation, Maria Mulcahy (right).
