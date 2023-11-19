PHOTOS: State Minister Tours Recording Studio at Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre

Photo: Michael Sloley

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (second left), and Global Chair, Digicel Foundation, Maria Mulcahy (left), look on as Acting Staff Officer for the We Transform Programme, Department of Correctional Services, Meshach Brown, highlights details of a programme being utilised by a youngster in the recording studio at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre. The Minister toured the facility on November 2.