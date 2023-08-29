JIS News
PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge Meets with Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Uruguay

August 29, 2023
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), in discussion with Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Uruguay, Jorge Elissalde (left), during the diplomat’s courtesy call at the Ministry in downtown Kingston, on Monday (August 28). Looking on is Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry’s Consular Department, John Clarke.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), and Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Uruguay, Mr. Jorge Elissalde, share a photo opportunity during the diplomat’s courtesy call at the Ministry in downtown Kingston, on Monday (August 28).
