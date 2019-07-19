PHOTOS: State Minister Green at Spanish Town Rotary Club Installation Ceremony

live stream Sitting of the Senate at 10:00am
July 19, 2019
State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (right), is presented with a gift by newly installed President of the Rotary Club of Spanish Town, Gail Dixon, during the organisation’s installation ceremony at Hotel Four Seasons in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (July 17). Mr. Green was a special guest at the ceremony.