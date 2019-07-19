PHOTOS: State Minister Green at Spanish Town Rotary Club Installation Ceremony

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), is joined by Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), Camille Taylor (left); and Executive Director, Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon, in displaying a sponsorship cheque for $3 million from the PCJ. The occasion was the official launch of the Social Development Commission (SDC)/Wray and Nephew National Community T/20 Cricket competition on July 17, at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road office in Kingston.

Click to view more