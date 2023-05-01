JIS News
PHOTOS: St. Mary Technical High School gets Electronic Testing Tools

Education
April 30, 2023
St. Mary Technical High School teacher, Richard Allen (centre) looks at pieces of electrical testing equipment being handed over by Managing Director, Free Rock Trading Company Limited, David Ffrench (left). Observing are Regional Sales Director for the Megger Group, Moies Arenas (second left), and St. Mary Technical High School students Abigail Dixon and Paul-Lee Angus. Free Rock donated the tools to the institution on Thursday (April 27).
