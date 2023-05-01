PHOTOS: St. Mary Technical High School gets Electronic Testing Tools

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), looks at a glass jar containing cannabis with President of the St. Ann Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Donald Robinson (centre). The Minister was visiting the booth of herbalist and ganja farmer, Ras Amin Ra (left) at the St. Ann Association of Branch Societies’ Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, held at the Port Rhoades Sports Complex, Discovery Bay, St. Ann on Friday (April 28).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Culture
Environment
Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Energy
April 30, 2023
JIS radio
May 1, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
May 1, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
May 1, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts