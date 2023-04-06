Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: St. Jago High Celebrates Schools’ Challenge Quiz Victory

Education
April 6, 2023
Community member Carmen Hall, celebrates with St. Jago High’s victorious Schools’ Challenge team at the institution’s Monk Street, Spanish Town location on Wednesday (April 5). The team members (from left) are Jhaneille Esson, Leroy Cassanova, Kevandra Blake (captain), and Jermaine Miller. St. Jago defeated Calabar High School 34 to 31 in the finals of the competition held in the TVJ studios on April 4 to retain the title.
Skip to content