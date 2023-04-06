PHOTOS: St. Jago High Celebrates Schools’ Challenge Quiz Victory

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), presents a snuggle nest to mother, Janice Spence, at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (April 5). Occasion was the handover of maternal care supplies to 40 mothers at the facility under the Ministry’s Right Start initiative.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Justice
April 6, 2023
Commerce
Transport
Health & Wellness
April 6, 2023
JIS radio
April 6, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
April 5, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
April 5, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts