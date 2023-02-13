Advertisement
Ceremonial Opening of Parliament 2023
JIS News
PHOTOS: St. Catherine Communities Get Wi-Fi

Technology
February 13, 2023
Member of Parliament, St. Catherine South Western, Hon. Everald Warmington (right), points to the community WI-FI sign for Bamboo Ridge, St. Catherine, at the launch of the service on Friday (February 10). Others looking on are (from left) Councillor, Old Harbour North Division, Keith Knight and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes.
