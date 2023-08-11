JIS News
PHOTOS: St. Andrew East Rural PEP Awards

Education
August 11, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left); and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right) present Harbour View Primary School student, Casseann Walcott with a new laptop and trophy for outstanding performance in the 2023 Primary Exit Profile (PEP). Occasion was the PEP Awards Ceremony for students in the constituency held at Gordon Town Road on August 9.
