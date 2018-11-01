PHOTOS: SRHA Promoting Good Oral Health Among Students for Over 20 Years

Students from the Devon Primary School in Manchester deliver an informative piece at the Oral Health Month competition at the Cecil Charlton Hall in Manchester on Monday, October 29, under theme, “Say Aah, Think Mouth, Think Health”. The Southern Regional Health Authority has been staging the oral health competitions for more than 20 years, instilling a culture of good oral health practices, which has been making great strides. The students are evaluated through quiz, poster, dub poetry and deejay competitions. + -

