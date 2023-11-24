  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Social Intervention Fair Hosted in Lionel Town, Clarendon

November 24, 2023
Labour
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Residents of Lionel Town in Clarendon patiently wait to access government services at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s mobile unit during Thursday’s (November 23) Social Intervention Fair at the Pawsey Park Community Centre.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), interacts with residents of Lionel Town in Clarendon, during Thursday’s (November 23) Social Intervention Fair, hosted by the Pawsey Park Community Centre.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), examines a packet of vervain tea during Thursday’s (November 23) Social Intervention Fair, held at the Pawsey Park Community Centre in Lionel Town, Clarendon. Looking on (from right) are Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Clarendon Office Agricultural Assistants, Millenia Kentish and Kerry Ann Edwards Bryan.
