PHOTOS: Small Ruminants Artificial Insemination Workshop

Agriculture
August 5, 2021
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (right), speaks with Chief Veterinary Officer in the Veterinary Services Division (VSD), Dr. Osbil Watson (left) and Owner, Gold Mine Boers International, Samuel Golding. Occasion was a small ruminants artificial insemination workshop held at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground in Clarendon on August 4. Nutramix, in partnership with Goldmine Boers, hosted the workshop for approximately 45 to 55 goat farmers.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (left), shares in conversation with Livestock Support Manager at Nutramix, Dr. Gabrielle Young, at a small ruminants artificial insemination workshop held at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground in Clarendon on August 4. Nutramix, in partnership with Goldmine Boers, hosted the workshop for approximately 45 to 55 goat farmers.
