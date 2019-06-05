Live Stream Sitting of the House of Representatives at 2:00pm - Sectoral Debate
PHOTOS: Signing of Condolence Book in Memory of the Late Former Prime Minister the Most Hon. Edward Seaga

June 5, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, signs the Condolence Book for the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, at Gordon House today (June 4). Mr. Seaga was 89 years old when he died on May 28.

 

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, signs the Condolence Book for the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, at Gordon House today (June 4). Mr. Seaga died on May 28 at the age of 89.