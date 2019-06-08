PHOTOS: Shaw Tours Longville Park Fish Farm Agriculture June 8, 2019 Photo: Dave Reid Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right), along with (from left) Owner, Longville Park Fish Farm, Donnie Bunting; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dermon Spence; and Director of Fisheries in the Fisheries Division of the Ministry, André Kong, view fish in a tank at the farm, in Clarendon, today (June 7). Minister Shaw, along with technical officers from the Ministry and representatives from other large fish farms, toured the farm and hatchery. PHOTOS: Shaw Tours Longville Park Fish Farm JIS News | Presented by: Related Government Pursuing Programme to Facilitate Trade Related Small Dairy Farmers Encouraged to Prepare for Revival of Sector Related Jamaica to Lobby US Gov’t on Medical Cannabis Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right), along with (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dermon Spence; Owner, Longville Park Fish Farm, Donnie Bunting; and Director of Fisheries in the Fisheries Division of the Ministry, André Kong, view a fish pond at the farm in Clarendon on June 7. Minister Shaw, along with technical officers from the Ministry and representatives from other large fish farms, toured the farm and hatchery. Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), is taken on a tour of Longville Park Fish Farm by Owner of the facility, Donnie Bunting. Minister Shaw, along with technical officers from the Ministry and representatives from other large fish farms, toured the farm and hatchery, today (June 7) in Clarendon.