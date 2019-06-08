JIS News
PHOTOS: Shaw Tours Longville Park Fish Farm

Agriculture
June 8, 2019

 

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right), along with (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dermon Spence; Owner, Longville Park Fish Farm, Donnie Bunting; and Director of Fisheries in the Fisheries Division of the Ministry, André Kong, view a fish pond at the farm in Clarendon on June 7. Minister Shaw, along with technical officers from the Ministry and representatives from other large fish farms, toured the farm and hatchery.

 

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), is taken on a tour of Longville Park Fish Farm by Owner of the facility, Donnie Bunting. Minister Shaw, along with technical officers from the Ministry and representatives from other large fish farms, toured the farm and hatchery, today (June 7) in Clarendon.