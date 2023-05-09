live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: SERHA Hands Over Dental Supplies to Spanish Town Hospital

Health & Wellness
May 9, 2023
Dietician, Spanish Town Hospital, Cordell Dallas (left), receives dental supplies from Dental Assistant, Oak Glades Health Centre, Tannenia Lawrence, during a handover ceremony on the hospital’s compound in St. Catherine on May 8. The donation, organised by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), will benefit the hospital’s Paediatric Ward and is in recognition of Dental Auxiliaries Week, which is being observed from May 7 to 12.
