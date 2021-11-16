PHOTOS: Senator Johnson Smith Attends Reception Aboard The Norwegian Vessel Foreign Affairs November 16, 2021 Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Norway’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Beate Stirø, aboard the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’ on Saturday (November 13), which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. PHOTOS: Senator Johnson Smith Attends Reception Aboard The Norwegian Vessel JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTO: Farewell Reception For JET Participants Related Ambassador Marks To Host Senator Leslie Campbell And US State Department Official On “Lets Connect” Related Diaspora Policy Being Finalised For Approval As White Paper Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), and Norway’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Beate Stirø (left), share a moment with Professor of Climate Dynamics, University of Bergen, Norway, Dr. Kerim Nisancioglu (left, seated), and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Global Affairs, University of the West Indies, Dr. Stacy Richards Kennedy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the institutions on Saturday (November 13). The signing took place during a reception aboard the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The MOU will support research collaboration, online courses, training workshops, faculty and student exchanges, and knowledge sharing on key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, fisheries, pollution, and ocean acidification. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), and Norway’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Beate Stirø (left), share a moment with Professor of Climate Dynamics, University of Bergen, Norway, Dr. Kerim Nisancioglu (left, seated), and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Global Affairs, University of the West Indies, Dr. Stacy Richards Kennedy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the institutions on Saturday (November 13). The signing took place during a reception aboard the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The MOU will support research collaboration, online courses, training workshops, faculty and student exchanges, and knowledge sharing on key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, fisheries, pollution, and ocean acidification. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, “takes the wheel” of the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, during a reception on Saturday (November 13) on board the vessel, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future. Ananda Alerts View All Alerts Advertisements