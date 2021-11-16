JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: Senator Johnson Smith Attends Reception Aboard The Norwegian Vessel

Foreign Affairs
November 16, 2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), and Norway’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Beate Stirø (left), share a moment with Professor of Climate Dynamics, University of Bergen, Norway, Dr. Kerim Nisancioglu (left, seated), and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Global Affairs, University of the West Indies, Dr. Stacy Richards Kennedy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the institutions on Saturday (November 13). The signing took place during a reception aboard the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The MOU will support research collaboration, online courses, training workshops, faculty and student exchanges, and knowledge sharing on key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, fisheries, pollution, and ocean acidification. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), and Norway’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Beate Stirø (left), share a moment with Professor of Climate Dynamics, University of Bergen, Norway, Dr. Kerim Nisancioglu (left, seated), and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Global Affairs, University of the West Indies, Dr. Stacy Richards Kennedy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the institutions on Saturday (November 13). The signing took place during a reception aboard the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The MOU will support research collaboration, online courses, training workshops, faculty and student exchanges, and knowledge sharing on key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, fisheries, pollution, and ocean acidification. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, “takes the wheel” of the Norwegian research ship, the ‘Statsraad Lehmkuhl’, during a reception on Saturday (November 13) on board the vessel, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Expedition aims to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact that the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future.
Skip to content