PHOTOS: Sen. the Hon. Leslie Campbell attends Farewell Reception for Argentina’s Ambassador

Foreign Affairs
July 13, 2022
President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson (left), converses with outgoing Ambassador of Argentina to Jamaica, His Excellency Luis del Solar, during a farewell cocktail reception for the diplomat, at 6 Brenmar Way in St. Andrew on Tuesday (July 12).
