Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: SEACOP MOU Signing

National Security
April 27, 2022
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security , Courtney Williams (right), speaks with Director of the Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP), Dominique Bucas, at the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding between the European Union and the Ministry of National Security, on Tuesday (April 26). The project aims to contribute to the fight against illicit maritime trade and associated criminal networks in targeted countries of the Caribbean, such as Jamaica.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams (third left), shares a light moment with (from left) Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson; Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Marianne Van Steen and Director of the Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP), Dominique Bucas. Occasion was the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding between the European Union and the Ministry of National Security, on Tuesday (April 26). The project aims to contribute to the fight against illicit maritime trade and associated criminal networks in targeted countries of the Caribbean, such as Jamaica.
