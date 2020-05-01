PHOTOS: Scenes From Barbican Farmers Market Agriculture May 1, 2020 Photo: Adrian Walker Shoppers purchase produce at a farmers’ market which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30). The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers in disposing of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors such as tourism, due to the negative economic ripple impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). PHOTOS: Scenes From Barbican Farmers Market JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Agro-Investment Drive-Thru Farmers’ ‘Market Related Minister Shaw Announces $100-Million Programme To Ramp Up Food Production Related Farm Fresh Vegetables for Portmore Shoppers exit Thursday’s (April 30) farmers’ market, which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30), after purchasing eggs and other provisions that were on sale. The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in tandem with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers to dispose of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors, such as tourism, due to the negative economic impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Shoppers exit Thursday’s (April 30) farmers’ market, which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30), after purchasing eggs and other provisions that were on sale. The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in tandem with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers to dispose of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors, such as tourism, due to the negative economic impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Shoppers exit Thursday’s (April 30) farmers’ market, which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30), after purchasing eggs and other provisions that were on sale. The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in tandem with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers to dispose of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors, such as tourism, due to the negative economic impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Shoppers purchase produce at a farmers’ market which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30). The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers in disposing of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors such as tourism, due to the negative economic ripple impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Shoppers purchase produce at a farmers’ market which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30). The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers in disposing of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors such as tourism, due to the negative economic ripple impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (foreground), oversees proceedings during a farmers’ market at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30). Mr. Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, organised the event in tandem with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) as part of efforts to assist farmers to dispose of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors, such as tourism, due to the negative economic ripple impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).