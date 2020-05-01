PHOTOS: Scenes From Barbican Farmers Market

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), uses a COVID-19 greeting as he acknowledges receipt of a symbolic cheque for $1 million from President of the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) Robert Hew (centre) and Administration Manager, CBA, William Chong, at the New Kingston offices of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, on April 28. The donation will go towards the nutritional support of front-line healthcare workers.

