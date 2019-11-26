live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Social Security

PHOTOS: RGD’s 140th Anniversary Church Service

Social Security
November 26, 2019
Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Registrar General’s Department (RGD) Desmond Davis (left) joins hand with (from second left), Director of Finance and Administration, RGD, Debbie-Ann Martin; Director of Human Resource Management and Development, RGD, Nerine Belnavis White; and Director of Records Information Management, RGD, Alvin Morris, during a Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the agency at the Spanish Town Methodist Church, White Church Street, St. Catherine, on November 24.