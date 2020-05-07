PHOTOS: Repatriated Jamaicans at Norman Manley International Airport

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reads the book: ‘Sandy, Tosh and the Moo Cow’, by Paula-Anne Porter Jones, for the nation’s children during a live broadcast on Tuesday (May 5) in recognition of “Read Across Jamaica Day”. Ordinarily, the Prime Minister would have visited several schools to read to the children in person, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has resulted in the closure of schools, Mr. Holness resorted to reaching students virtually. It was streamed live on the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages of the Prime Minister – @AndrewHolnessJM; and the Facebook pages of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), as well as on PBCJ TV.

