JIS News
PHOTOS: Repatriated Jamaicans at Norman Manley International Airport

Coronavirus
May 7, 2020
Repatriated Jamaicans who returned from the United Kingdom on Wednesday (May 6), are in line to sanitise their hands immediately after exiting the plane at the Norman Manley International Airport, in Kingston.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), greets repatriated Jamaicans who returned to the island from the United Kingdom on Wednesday (May 6), at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
