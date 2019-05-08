Advertisement
PHOTOS: Read Across Jamaica with JIS

Education
May 8, 2019
Public Relations Officer in the Marketing and Public Relations Department, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Judith Hunter, hands over packages to students of the Red Hills Primary School in St. Andrew. Occasion was a visit to the school by a team from JIS to participate in Read Across Jamaica Day today (May 7). At right is Principal of the school, Glenroy Messam.

 

Vice Principal of the Red Hills Primary School in St. Andrew, Lorraine Bramwell (left); and Principal, Paul Messam (second left), with students and a team from the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) that visited the school, today (May 7), to participate in Read Across Jamaica Day.