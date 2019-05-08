PHOTOS: Read Across Jamaica Day

Minister without Portfolio, with oversight for the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Karl Samuda, is presented with a certificate of appreciation by head boy at St. Richard’s Primary School, Jay-Don Bailey (left). Looking on is head girl, Carissa Thelwell. Minister Samuda was participating in ‘Read Across Jamaica Day’ activities at the institution on Red Hills Road, St. Andrew, on Tuesday (May 7).

