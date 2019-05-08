Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Read Across Jamaica Day

Education
May 8, 2019
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge reads to New Providence Primary School students, to observe Read Across Jamaica Day on May 7, at the institution’s Barbican Road address in Kingston. Read Across Jamaica Day forms part of activities to mark Education Week from May 5 to 11, under the theme, ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.