JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Rachel Dixon Medical Mission

Health & Wellness
August 16, 2023
A resident gets his blood pressure checked by Nurse Mavis Dixon (right) of the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida, at a medical and humanitarian mission held at the Bethany Primary School in Manchester on Tuesday (August 15). The Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund, which has been giving back to communities such as Bethany, Devon and Hibernia for the past 15 years, teamed up with the Association, the Kiwanis Club of South Dade, Florida and the Dinthill Past Student Association to host the mission.
Nurse Michelle Gonzales (right), provides medication to a resident, at a medical and humanitarian mission held at the Bethany Primary School in Manchester on Tuesday (August 15). The event was organised by the Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund in collaboration with the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida, the Kiwanis Club of South Dade, Florida and the Dinthill Past Student Association.
Skip to content