Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: Professor Orlando Patterson Visits Tivoli Gardens High School

Education
June 3, 2022
Chairman of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC), Professor Orlando Patterson (left), listens as Principal of Tivoli Gardens High School, Marvin Johnson (right), outlines the daily operations of the institution. Also sharing in the conversation are Regional Director for Kingston and St. Andrew, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dasmine Kennedy (second left) and Commissioner at JETC, Jeffry Hall (second right). Professor Patterson visited the school in Kingston on Thursday (June 2), to gather feedback on recommendations made in the JETC report that was published on January 13, 2022.
